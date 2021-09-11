Put on A Smile As Funko Reveals New My Hero Academia Pops

My Hero Academia is still putting out some incredible episodes for this new season of the popular anime series. Funko is continuing to capture fan-favorite and popular characters in the show by turning them into Pop Vinyls. A huge wave of new Pops has been revealed, with many highlights on characters from the fourth season. I love seeing new My Hero Academia Pops season four was a wild ride, so it's nice to see some of these intense moments come to our shelves. There will be 14 new Pops coming our way, with 8 of them releasing as common and 6 of them being set as retailer exclusives. The whole new wave of My Hero Academia Pops will consist of:

Infinite Deku w/ Eri

Infinite Deku w/ Eri- 10 Inch Version

10 Inch Version Infinite Deku w/ Eri – Glow in the Dark – Funko Shop Exclusive

Eri

Eri in Red Dress – Hot Topic Exclusive

Overhaul Enhanced – Chalice Collectible Exclusive

Eijiro Kirishima Unbreakable

Eijiro Kirishima Unbreakable – Metallic Variant – GameStop Exclusive

Shoto Aizawa in Sleeping Bag – FYE Exclusive

Mirio Togata aka Lemillion

Tamaki Amajiki aka Suneater

Sir Nighteye

Ryuko Tatsuma

Himiko Toga Pop Tee Bundle – GameStop Exclusive

A lot of My Hero Academia characters are getting their Pop debut with Sir Nighteye, Suneater, Ryuko, and Eri. This is an excellent wave of collectibles from Funko, and I can not wait to grab up each one of them for my own collection. I am surprised that Funko is continuing to making new characters instead of finishing off the class of Class 1-A since there are several kids who still have not seen their own Pop. I am still holding out hope to see Grape Juice, Jirou, Hagakure, Aoyama, Shouji, Sero, Ojire, Kouda, and Sugarman in the future. My Hero Academia is easily one of the biggest anime's of these modern ages, and the popularity of anime has easily increased over the past years. Be sure to get all of the common Pops while you can here, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for those retailers dropping in the near future.