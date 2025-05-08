Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Reveals Disney Lorcana Set Rotations for Core Constructed

Step into the magical and whimsical world of Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game with some brand new announcements

Article Summary Disney Lorcana's Core Constructed format will rotate out the first four sets after Set 9: Fabled releases.

First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return sets will leave competitive play.

Infinity Constructed format lets players use their entire collection, keeping early Lorcana cards playable.

Fabled set may rerelease select cards, and a World Championship will crown the top Lorcana player in June.

The magic of Disney continues to come to life with Ravensburger with their popular and ongoing Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game. Just like most popular card games, Ravensburger has taken their game worldwide with their World Championship, which arrives on June 28th & 29th. In the past few months, thousands of players have been competing in these organized tournaments and events to try to become the best. Well, things are about to change for those competitive events as Ravensburger has unveiled their Set Rotations! That is right, the Disney Lorcana catalog is getting pretty big lately as Set 8: Reign of Jafar arrives at the end of May and Set 9: Fabled hits in September 2025. Once Fabled hits shelves, Core Constructed will be changed as the first four sets will rotate out.

This means that cards from the First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula's Return will not be able to be played in competitive. This will surely shake up the competitive landscape, and it will only affect those playing that style. It'll be interesting to see how this will change the value of cards, will they drop since they can not be used, or increase since they will not be offered anymore? Either way, Fabled will feature some rereleases of The First Chapter cards, with other cards from those early sets getting rereleases, possibly returning in future sets. A list will be offered in the future on what Disney Lorcana cards will not be used at the time of the Set 9: Fabled release. Stay tuned.

Fabled Brings Card Disney Lorcana Set Rotation to Core Constructed

"Fabled will also mark the first time the game will rotate cards out of being legally available to competitive players to include in their decks. The first four sets will rotate out of the Core Constructed format, but will still be available to play in a new format, called Infinity Constructed. All fans can still play with their entire card collection, but it's important to keep the competition fresh."

"That's not all Disney Lorcana has on the horizon! Thousands of players have been competing in organized tournaments and events and the best of the best will compete in the Disney Lorcana World Championship on June 28th & 29th. 28 of the world's best players will compete to crown the first annual Disney Lorcana TCG World Champion. Fans around the world can watch live on twitch.tv/DisneyLorcana to follow the action with a team of fantastic casters including Rebekah (RebekahQuests), Baker (LorcanaVillain), Liam (The Illumiteers), Brandon (Bsquared24), and JD (JDZ Quest). Check your local game store for information and stay tuned for details on how to obtain a non-foil "A Whole New World" promo card."

