Star Ace Cyclops Honors the 100th Anniversary of Ray Harryhausen

Star Ace Toys is back with yet another remarkable statue from the masterpieces of Ray Harryhausen. Harryhausen is a legendary for his use and creation of the stop motion animation used in old school films. One of those classic films is Seventh Voyage of Sinbad, and in it viewers were greeted with the deadly Cyclops. The protector of the genies lamp can now be your as they announced their newest statue to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Ray Harryhausen. The Cyclops stands at 12.5", has his spiked club, articulated jaw, and will have a single eye that can be rotated. There will be two Cyclops offered as the deluxe will include a special display base that will have a sailor and Sinbad fighting the beast. Each of these statues from Star Ace Toys are hand painted and sculpted to perfect and any Harryhausen or stop-motion fan will not want to miss out on these.

Stop-motion animation is rarely used now but back then it was the best and cheapest way to bring ideas to life. Ray Harryhausen bright to life some among monsters and when combined in the filming process its gave viewers a whole new world. The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad Cyclops PVC Statue is priced at $249.99. The beast is not expected to be released until the beginning of 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"This is the 100th Anniversary for Ray Harryhausen, the master of movie stop motion animation. In his honor Star Ace is proud to release the Cyclops, the terrifying protector of the genie's lamp in The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad. He carries his huge, spiked battle club and his single eye can be rotated. His jaw is articulated for different display options. Traditionally sculpted by the artisans of the famed creature shop by X-Plus Kaibutsuya, this detailed Cyclops statue is made from soft vinyl and stands 32cm tall. Each piece is hand-painted to bring out the very fine details of the sculpt. The Deluxe version of this statue includes a display base with rocky beach terrain and has Sinbad and another sailor battling the giant monster."

PRODUCT TYPE: SOFT VINYL STATUE (NON-SCALE) 32CM TALL

PRODUCT SIZE: APPROXIMATELY L 300MM W 150MM H 320MM

DIORAMA BASE : APPROXIMATELY L 220MM W 180MM H 65MM

PRODUCT WEIGHT: APPROXIMATELY 2.0 KGS (INCLUDING PACKAGE)