Rebuild the Avengers: Endgame Final Battle With LEGO

The fate of the galaxy is in your hands as LEGO reveals another new Marvel set straight from Avengers: Endgame. The Avengers are in for the fight of their life as Thanos is back, and it's up to Earth's Mightiest Heroes to stop him. This 527 piece set allows builders to build part of the Avengers Compound and recreation some of the final screens from Endgame. Eight mini-figures are included with Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Scarlet Witch, mini Ant-Man, Chitari warrior, and the Mad Titan himself: Thanos. The LEGO set will inlace Tony's Nano Gauntlet Lab, leisure area, prison cell, as well as Ant-Man's van. Coming in at $69.99, this set is set to release on August 1, 2021, here. Be sure to check out some of the other new Marvel sets coming from LEGO with the Daily Bugle, Guardians Ship, and the Iron Monger Battle.

"Bring classic Marvel movie action to life with the LEGO® Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle (76192) playset. Kids join an impressive cast of LEGO Marvel characters – Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Thanos and a Chitauri warrior – for endless super-hero adventures at the Avengers compound. The set is packed with features to inspire imaginative play: Iron Man's lab, where he is constructing the awesome Nano Gauntlet; a leisure and meeting area, where super heroes can convene; a prison cell; and a truck that opens to reveal a time-travelling machine."

"With collectible vehicles, mechs, buildings, minifigures, weapons and gadgets, LEGO Marvel Avengers building toys let kids recreate the best scenes from their favorite Marvel movies and open up a thrilling universe of imaginative super-hero role play."