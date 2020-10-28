Red Hood and Nightwing McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Finally Arrives

McFarlane Toys teased an upcoming Red Hood and Nightwing figure 2-pack a while ago. The day has arrived that pre-orders for the dynamic duo have finally arrived. New images and descriptions that have been revealed for the character pack include weapons and packaging. Both Nightwing and Red Hood will be featured in their costume designs from the DC Comics New 52 storyline. This means that Nightwing will feature an added red color instead of his usual blue design. Dick Grayson will also come with his go two Escrima sticks to dish out some justice. Red Hood, on the other hand is not looking to take prisoners and is equipped with his dual guns. Red Hood is beautifully design, and getting this 2-pack will be the only way to get your hands on him.

Both of these figures are making their debut in McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse. The 2-pack is expected to be a general release and will be priced at $39.99 and can be found here. Other retailers should be releasing more pre-orders for the 2-pack since it is not set as an exclusive. The 2-pack is not set to release until January 2021, so make sure you lock down yours. I hope we can see solo releases of these figures later on with different costumes from DC Comics. The Hood is the best of the two and would be a great solo figure that many fans will want in their collection.

DC Comics Battle Scene Multipack – Nightwing vs. Red Hood

Nightwing and Red Hood figure based on the DC New 52 comic books

Nightwing accessories include two Escrima sticks

Red Hood accessories include two blasters

Included collectible art card with Nightwing artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Included collectible art card with Red Hood artwork on the front, and character biography on the back