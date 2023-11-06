Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: halo, Mountain Dew, MTN DEW, pepsico

Rejoice! Mountain Dew Game Fuel is Hitting Shelves Once Again

Get ready for a blast from the past as Mountain Dew has announced the return of the legendary flavor Game Fuel and now in variants

Article Summary Mountain Dew Game Fuel, the citrus cherry flavored soda, returns to store shelves today.

Alongside the classic flavor, a new Mystic Punch variant is now available.

The return of Mountain Dew Game Fuel aligns with the in-game perks for Halo Infinite and Diablo IV.

Mountain Dew celebrates its partnership with Halo with a merch capsule collection and a custom map debut.

Mountain Dew and gaming go together like peanut butter and jelly. Tons of flavors have arrived from the legendary beverage company, but one has always stood out from the rest. Back during the launch of Halo 3, Mountain Dew dropped their best flavor ever with Game Fuel. This Citrus Cherry soda packed a punch and took game sessions to new levels. The soda has been released here and there with new flavors under the Game Fuel title, but nothing beats the original. Well, the MTN DEW gods have spoken, as Game Fuel is back on shelves to help kick off new fun for Halo Infinite and Diablo IV. Two flavors are arriving with the Original Citrus Cherry as well as a new flavor with Mystic Punch. Gamers and DEW Nation can start seeing these flavors arrive in cans and bottles starting today, November 6, 2023! Mountain Dew is even kicking off a new Halo merch capsule collection with apparel to fuel your nostalgia for the hit soda. Be sure to find out where MTN DEW Game Fuel can be found right here!

The Power of MTN DEW Return with Game Fuel!

"Gamers have been begging for the return of MTN DEW GAME FUEL and MTN DEW listened! This Monday, November 6, MTN DEW fans can celebrate the return of the iconic MTN DEW GAME FUEL CITRUS CHERRY with Halo Infinite and another incredible flavor, MTN DEW GAME FUEL MYSTIC PUNCH with Diablo IV, for a limited time, to power up gamers and DEW Nation with a blast of fruit flavor."

"To celebrate the return of GAME FUEL, MTN DEW is extending its partnership with Halo to unveil the first custom, Forge-made map for a brand to debut in Halo Infinite and release a DEW x Halo 3 nostalgic merch capsule collection."

