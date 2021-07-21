Relive Ray Arnold's Final Jurassic Park Scene with Mattel for SDCC

Jurassic Park is easily one of my favorite films of all time, so it was pretty amazing to see Mattel was releasing a new Jurassic Park exclusive for SDCC 2021. For the past three years, Mattel has released specially packaged 3.75" figures from this dinosaur thriller, and they keep the tradition going. This year they are giving fans the final moments of Ray Arnold with a very fun and unique collectible. Our friends over at Mattel sent us one of their upcoming SDCC 2021 exclusives to show off, and boy we this Summer Convention exclusive is a real treat for Jurassic Park fans.

Starting things off first is a look at the special packaging that shows off the outside view of the Maintenance Building. Going deeper into the box reveals the full collectible that shows the bunker that is also a diorama display. A flap reveals it all when opened with a button going off, giving us some famous voice lines from Samuel L Jackson's character from Jurassic Park. With some flashing blue and white lights, Ray Arnold quotes, and Velociraptor sounds are triggered each time the box is opened or the button is pushed. There are five different voice lines from the movie which include:

"Hold on to your butts."

"Theoretically, yes, but we've never shut down the entire system before. It may not come back on at all."

"No, that's crazy, you're out of your mind. He's absolutely out of his mind."

'White Rabbit Object. Whatever it did… it did it all."

"Three minutes, and I can have power back on in the entire park"

As for the figures themselves, they're both scaled at the Jurassic Park Legacy Collection at 3.75". Ray Arnold's arm does come off which gives fans the bloody arm that was shown in the film. The Velociraptor is posed in a nice crouching position with moving arms, legs, and a jaw. Both figures are nicely sculpted and will be a nice new addition to the fan's collection in or outside of the box. As a Jurassic Park fan, this is a must-have collectible for my growing prehistoric collection. I am a sucker for collectibles that feature voice lines from the films, and this one gives us some of the greats. Fans will not want to miss this SDCC 2021 exclusive, and pre-orders go live tomorrow, July 22, 2021, at 12 PM EST. Final Scene Ray Arnold is priced at $25 and fans will be able to get one here when they go live.