Resident Evil Vendetta Horror Debuts at Kotobukiya with Chris Redfield Kotobukiya is bringing the heroes of horror to life as they bring the upcoming film Resident Evil: Vendetta to life with ARTFX

The popular Capcom video game series Resident Evil, has plenty of heroes to root for. Everything kicked off in 1996 with the PlayStation release of Resident Evil. It followed a S.T.A.R.S. team with the first contact with the undead. Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield were our main heroes in the line and Chris's story did not end there. Kotobukiya is bring Redfield to life with a brand new ArtFX statue for the upcoming animated feature Resident Evil: Vendetta. This 1/6 scale statue shows this hero ready to go at anything that comes his way. He is depicted in a tactical outfit with a rifle as he aims down the sights. This statue will be a companion piece for the Leon S. Kennedy statue seen here. Resident Evil fans will be able to snag up the Vendetta Chris Redfield right here for $169.99 with a September 2023 release.

Chris Redfield Fights the Undead with Kotobukiya

"Featuring much talked about tag-team fights with Leon and Chris, another popular character in the series, this film sees the pair face off against Glenn Arias, an internationally wanted criminal who uses mercenaries and Bio Organic Weapons (B.O.W.) for a secret plot. Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, and Rebecca Chambers link up to solve the case."

"From this film, known for its suspenseful battles, comes a statue of the main character Chris, who comes to life staring down the scope of his M4A1 Carbine, ready to deliver the final blow. In contrast with the Leon statue in this series, Chris is donning his classic, heavy-duty, anti-B.O.W. combat gear. The unit insignia of the ""Silver Dagger,"" a small, elite BSAA counterterrorism unit, is displayed on both arms. The diorama base is styled after the mansion from the opening scene in the film, which takes Resident Evil back to its horror roots."