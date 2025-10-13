Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Return to 2099 with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Spider-Man

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Marvel Legends figures right the pages of the comics

Article Summary Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O'Hara, returns with Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends action figure reveal.

The figure features his iconic blue and red Day of the Dead suit, web cape, and swappable hands.

Miguel O'Hara gains new spider powers like talons, fangs, and organic webbing in Marvel’s 2099 comics.

Pre-orders for the 6-inch Marvel Legends Spider-Man 2099 open on Hasbro Pulse, releasing Spring 2026.

Spider-Man 2099, also known as Miguel O'Hara, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #365 (1992) in a preview of his upcoming comics. His full debut arrived with Spider-Man 2099 #1 later that year, as Marvel Comics explored the era of 2099. Created by writer Peter David and artist Rick Leonardi, Miguel is a brilliant geneticist working for Alchemax, one of the powerful megacorporations running the world. Miguel attempts to recreate the powers of the original Spider-Man but is sabotaged, resulting in his DNA being rewritten with spider genes.

Similar to Peter Parker, he would gain super strength and speed, but new powers as well, like accelerated vision, talons, fangs, and organic webbing. Hasbro is now bringing back Spider-Man 2099 with a brand new Marvel Legends figure on the Renew Your Vows spider body. Similar to previous releases, he will feature his iconic Day of the Dead blue and red suit, with swappable hands, and a web cape. Miguel is ready to save the future in Spring 2026, and pre-orders are set to arrive on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99.

Marvel Legends Retro Collection: Spider-Man 2099

"In the year 2099, a lab accident rewrites the genetic code of scientist Miguel O'Hara turning him into Spider-Man. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man 2099 figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. This Spider-Man 2099 action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"The Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 "thwip" hands and 2 wall-crawling hands; plus his tattered cape. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!