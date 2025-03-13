Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, spawn

Return to 3047 with McFarlane Toys New Robot Wars Spawn Figure

McFarlane Toys is releasing a nice set of collectibles from across their brands including a new future Spawn right from the comics

Article Summary Discover the new Robot Wars Spawn figure, set in a dystopian 3047, with McFarlane Toys' latest release.

Experience the Spawn universe's high-tech warfare against the Mechanoid Army in this collectible.

The 7" detailed figure comes with articulation, collectible card, figure base, and themed packaging.

Priced at $29.99, this unique figure adds to your Spawn collection, available now at McFarlane Toys Store.

The Spawn universe continues to grow as McFarlane Toys is back with some more figures that are pulled right off the pages of the comic book. This new figure is arriving from the future as the Robot Wars (Spawn) has been uploaded and is ready for action. Robot Wars takes place in the year 3047, depicting a dystopian future where the ruthless legion of advanced war machines known as the Mechanoid Army dominates the galaxy. The storyline adds to the Spawn mythos, blending its signature supernatural styling but now in a new high-tech warfare.

In this future, humanity and organic life are on the brink of extinction, with the Mechanoid Army enforcing control through everything that is thrown at it. However, all hope is not lost as new brave warriors sacrifice themselves to become placed in a necroplasm-infused mechanical carapace. The Robot Wars Spawn figure comes in at 7" tall, features a nice set of articulation, and is placed in its own blister style packaging. No accessories are included here, but the figure itself is the reward, which will surely be a nice addition to your growing Spawn mythos collection. This Robot Wars figure is priced at $29.99, and the figure is already live for purchase through the McFarlane Toys Store.

McFarlane Toys Robot Wars Spawn

"The year is 3047, and the Mechanoid Army threatens to wipe out humanity's last remnants. In a last-ditch effort, scientists create a way to combine the human mind's reasoning and brilliance with the near-indestructible shell of a necroplasm-infused mechanical carapace. Brave warriors have chosen to give up their own humanity to protect their people's future from the robotic menace of the Mechanoids."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN™ comic books

Includes collector card and figure base

Featured in SPAWN™-themed packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

