Return to DC Comics Golden Age with McFarlane's New Blackhawk Figure

New DC Collector Edition figures are here from McFarlane Toys that are bringing DC Comics classic heroes and villains to life

New DC Collector Edition figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys, including some from the Golden Age of DC Comics. Blackhawk was one of DC Comics' earliest adventure heroes, debuting in Military Comics #1 back in 1941 during the height of World War II. Rather than focusing on a single masked crusader, Blackhawk centered on a team of elite pilots from different nations that united under their mysterious leader known simply as Blackhawk. Flying from the hidden Blackhawk Island, this group would take to the skies to take on enemy aces, spies, and global threats, making aerial warfare a key part of its identity.

Blackhawk brought pulp-style action to the comic book pages, and now he is back for some new adventures. A new set of DC Classic figures is here from McFarlane, including Blackhawk, who is suited up in his classic blue suit, signature hawk logo, and a removable hat. It appears that DC Comics has allowed McFarlane Toys to reintroduce guns to this line, as Blackhawk is equipped with considerable firepower. Collectors can return to the Golden Age of comics right now as the DC Classic Blackhawk figure is already up for purchase at $34.99.

McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Blackhawk (DC Classics)

"The post-Crisis Blackhawkwas Janos Prohaska, a Polish fighter pilot who fought in the Spanish Civil War. Following the fall of Poland, he traveled to the UK, where he became the commander of the secret Allied Blackhawk Squadron. Blackhawk's team stayed together after World War II and battled communists and Super-Villains. They subsequently served as both a courier service (Blackhawk Express) and as part of the Checkmate organization."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Blackhawk as featured in DC Comics.

Accessories includes WWII Era sidearm, swappable hair, 3 weapons and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

