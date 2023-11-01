Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: columbia, Luke Skywalker, star wars

Return to Hoth with Columbia's New Star Wars Winter Collection

Whether you are taking on the Empire or just keep to escape the cold, Columbia is bringing the power of Star Wars back for the winter

Key Points Experience Columbia's new Star Wars winter collection, the Skywalker Pilot Collection.

Collection includes a ski suit, jackets, pullovers, shirts, a ball cap, a crossbody bag, and snow goggles.

All items inspired by Star Wars Rebel Hero, Luke Skywalker's flight attire and come in a variety of styles.

Star Wars fans can wear and showcase these articles starting December 1, 2023.

Brace yourself for an intergalactic winter experience like never before as Columbia unveils their latest Star Wars Collection. Say hello to the Skywalker Pilot Collection, a tribute to the legendary Rebel Hero, Luke Skywalker, and his iconic flight suit. Get ready to conquer the cold with this limited-edition collection inspired by a galaxy far, far away. This collection is packed with tons of different styles that can get any Star Wars fans to embrace the cold of Hoth while taking down the Empire in style. Columbia kicks everything off with a Ski Suit and Ski Jacket that will have you feeling like you're ready to take on the whole Empire by yourself. Conquer the slopes with the same confidence as Luke himself with a bright orange designs that has some intergalactic details like a print of a T-65 X-Wing Starfighter or T-47 Snow Speeder. Rebels can also brave the cold in style with our Lightweight Jacket, Pullovers, and long-sleeved and short sleeve shirts, all designed with the rugged practicality of Luke's flight attire.

The fun does not stop there as Columbia even embraces the force with the ball cap, Crossbody Bag, and shirts that'll even make your Tautaun smile. This collection is your ticket to feeling like a true rebel hero and keeps you warm on any planet you're on. But that's not all! Columbia even crafted limited edition snow goggles inspired by Luke Skywalker's helmet and visor. You'll be the envy of every snowspeeder pilot on the mountain with two interchangeable lenses. This entire special-edition Skywalker Pilot collection brings together the spirit of adventure and the timeless allure of Star Wars. Whether you're hitting the slopes, braving the cold, or just want some Star Wars fashion, then the Skywalker Pilot Collection is your key to winter excellence. Fans can Take on the Empire on December 1, 2023, and the entire collection can be found right here.

"Knock, knock. Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing found the ultimate wingman in Mark Hamill with the No. 23 "X-wing" Toyota Camry TRD inspired by Columbia's latest STAR WARS™ collection unveiling tomorrow at Columbia.com/StarWars.​"

The Rebel Alliance Awaits with Columbia's Newest Launch

Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit – $500 – Online Exclusive

Inspired by Luke Skywalker's flight suit. Omni-Tech™ waterproof-breathable. Omni-Heat™ Infinity lining. Multifunctional pockets. Fan-favorite details include T-65 X-wing Starfighter and R2-D2 blueprint graphics. Limited Quantity.

Skywalker Pilot Lightweight Jacket – $200

Inspired by Luke Skywalker's flight jacket. Omni-Heat™ Infinity lining. Comfort cuffs and zippered pockets. Fan-favorite details include T-47 Airspeeder/Snow Speeder graphic on security pocket.

Skywalker Pilot Pullovers – $150

Heavyweight cotton-blend fabric. High-loft fleece backing. Utility chest pocket features flak-vest inspired baffling. Zippered kangaroo pocket. Fan-favorite details include print of a T-65 X-wing Starfighter or T-47 Airspeeder/Snow Speeder.

Skywalker Pilot Crossbody Bag – $50

Inspired by Luke Skywalker. Adjustable strap. Multifunctional pockets. Fan-favorite details include raised-silicone Rebel, comm link, and logo patches.

Skywalker Pilot Long Sleeve Shirt – $70

Heavyweight cotton-blend fabric. Raised-silicone Rebel patch and Columbia logo. Graphic print features vintage Star Wars concept art.

Skywalker Pilot Short Sleeve Shirts – $55

Heavyweight cotton-blend fabric. Raised-silicone Rebel patch and Columbia logo. Graphic print of T-65 X-wing Starfighter or T-47 Airspeeder/Snow Speeder.

Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap – $40

Snapback closure. Textured emblem inspired by Luke Skywalker's helmet insignia. Raised-silicone Rebel patch and Columbia logo. Internal taping featuring Rebel symbols and an Aurebesh message. Ventilated mesh back.

Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket – $350

Inspired by Luke Skywalker's flight jacket. Omni-Tech™ waterproof-breathable. Omni-Heat™ Infinity lining. Multifunctional pockets. Fan-favorite details include T-65 X-wing Starfighter and R2-D2 blueprint graphics.

Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggle – $300

Inspired by Luke Skywalker's helmet and visor. Two interchangeable lenses with Swiftlock lens change system. Anti-fog treatment. Triple-layer face foam and armored venting. Carrying pouch features T-65 X-wing Starfighter and T-47 Airspeeder/Snow Speeder blueprint graphics and custom box. Fan-favorite details include Rebel patch, Star Wars logo on inner strap, and silicone and prints inspired by helmet insignia. Limited Availability Online & Select Stores

