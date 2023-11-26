Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, Kong: Skull Island, mosterverse

Return to Kong: Skull Island with Hiya Toys Newest King Kong Figure

Hiya Toys is back with an impressive set of new 1/18 scale figures including a return to Kong: Skull Island with a new deadly ape

Article Summary Hiya Toys releases new 1/18 scale King Kong figure from 'Kong: Skull Island.'

King Kong collectible features 21 points of articulation and battle scars.

Comes with swappable hands, roaring head, and tree trunk accessory.

Available for Q3 2024, priced at $51, with pre-orders already open.

Prepare to traverse the uncharted territories of Skull Island once again as Hiya Toys unveils their latest addition to the Hiya Exquisite Series. The Monsterverse awaits as the legendary King Kong is back and ready to defend his territory. Coming right off the screen of the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island, this iconic colossal ape is faithfully recreated from his textured fur to his scars from the island. Featuring 21 points of articulation, this great ape will come with four pairs of swappable hands as well as a tree truck accessory and a secondary roaring head. This figure does have a companion Hiya Exquiste release with the deadly Skull Devil that fans will be able to find right here. These new 6" figures from Hiya are works of art, and there are not a lot of Monsterverse figures out there, especially from Kong: Skull Island. The Hiya Exquisite King Kong is priced at $51, he is set for a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found right here.

Elvis Has Entered the Building with Hiya Toys 🌴🦍

"Now Kong from Kong: Skull Island (2017) now joins Hiya Exquisite Basic! The story follows a group of scientists embark on an expedition to an uncharted island in the Pacific, only to discover the domain of the colossal Kong and must fight for survival in primitive Eden. Kong stands 150mm tall, faithfully replicates the appearance of Kong: Skull Island. Whether Kong's intimidating gaze or battle scars on chest, every detail is finely crafted, emphasizing the majestic power of the ruler of Skull Island."

"With up to 21 articulation points, including optimized shoulder joints for a broader range of movement, it can strike a wide variety of poses. Additionally, it includes the tree trunk for dueling with the Skull Devil. Moreover, it includes 3 sets of interchangeable hand types, allowing you to recreate Kong's iconic poses from the film. About the head sculpt, in addition to the stern and composed expression, with additional interchangeable head part, enabling you to vividly recreate Kong's powerful and heroic presence as seen in the Skull Island movie!"

