Return to Raccoon City with Prime 1's New Resident Evil III Statue

I have been absolutely thrilled with all of these new Resident Evil video game remakes. As a fan of the franchise, it is sweet to see newly built from the ground up remakes of RE2 and RE3 with updated designs and graphics. Resident Evil 4 is up next, giving us one of the most iconic RE games better than ever. Prime 1 Studios is seemingly also showing some love for these new remakes with a new set of highly detailed statues. Jill Valentine is taking to the streets of Raccoon City with this impressive 20" tall statue. Resident Evil 3 Jill Valentine is showcased running with a gun in hand and a split zombie near her feet.

The ruins of Raccoon City are captured nicely here, and the statue will have a connectable Nemesis statue. Two versions of the statue are being released with a standard and deluxe, with the deluxe version coming with a Zombie Dog. The Ultimate Premium Masterline Resident Evil 3 Jill Valentine statue is priced at either $1,299 or $1,399. She is expected to release between October 2023 and January 2024 with pre-orders are live here.

"In this awesome and gritty 20-inch-tall statue, Jill Valentine is in mortal peril! Prime 1 Studio sculptors have captured the tense atmosphere and ominous danger of Resident Evil. Jill's seemingly simple outfit is rendered in stunning textural sculpting and intricate detailing. Using the game as solid inspiration, Prime 1 Studio painters have pushed the envelope on this amazing piece's paint job. They have successfully balanced realism and artistic interpretation to bring about the most compelling visual and environmental effects. You will have a choice of switching between two different portraits of Jill Valentine! The mood of the statue is dictated by the weathering, shading, and highlighting of the piece."

"With her cinematic base, Jill runs down a set of stairs, just barely out of reach of an infected zombie! And if that wasn't bad enough, included in the Deluxe version, a snarling Zombie Dog has just lunged at her for a fatal attack. All this, as Raccoon City is destroyed all around her! UPMRE3-01DX Jill Valentine Deluxe Version is the perfect companion piece and can be displayed with the UPMRE3-02DX Nemesis Deluxe Version! Whether or not you have other Resident Evil statues, you owe it to yourself to get this amazing action-packed statue of Jill Valentine!!! Pre-Order Today!"