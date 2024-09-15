Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Return to Tatooine with Hasbro's New Star Wars Farm Boy Luke Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Farm Boy Luke Skywalker figure from Star Wars: A New Hope, now part of The Black Series.

Luke Skywalker comes with a blue lightsaber and binoculars, capturing his iconic look from Tatooine.

This 6-inch action figure features poseable limbs, perfect for dynamic, display-worthy action poses.

Pre-order at $24.99 and expect a Spring 2025 release date for this must-have Star Wars collectible.

Before he became the legendary Jedi Knight, Luke Skywalker was a humble farm boy living on the desert planet Tatooine. Raised by his Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen, Luke dreamt of escaping the monotony of moisture farming on the desert planet to join the Rebellion and fight the Empire. However, his life took a drastic turn when he discovered Princess Leia's message hidden inside an unlikely R2 Unit, setting him on a path to becoming a hero of the galaxy. This character is a staple of the Star Wars galaxy, and we have seen tons of collectibles featuring this version of Luke. Well, get ready for one more as a new Farm Boy, Luke Skywalker, has arrived for The Black Series. Sadly, no bucket hat is included, but he will get his blue lightsaber as well as some binoculars. Return to A New Hope with this figure, which is set to go up for pre-order at $24.99 soon and set for a Spring 2025 release date.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES – LUKE SKYWALKER

"Luke Skywalker was a Tatooine farmboy who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Luke Skywalker from the classic film STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf, in your office, or on your desk with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display, and comes with his signature Lightsaber and a pair of macrobinoculars, so he's always ready for galactic action."

