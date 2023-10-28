Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Return to The Clone Saga with Marvel Legends New Scarlet Spider

Get ready for some new webslinging adventures as Hasbro has revealed new comic inspired Spider-Man Legends figure

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Marvel Legends figure: the iconic Scarlet Spider, Ben Reilly.

Scarlet Spider figure comes in a retro-style packaging, with six pairs of hands.

Set for release in May 2024, the Scarlet Spider is priced at $24.99 with pre-orders now live.

The figure sports over 20 points of articulation, making it perfect for dynamic posing and display.

A very popular and iconic Spider-Man character has returned as Hasbro unveils new Marvel Legends figures. Ben Reilly is back with a brand new release as the one and only Scarlet Spider. Ben was introduced back in 1975 in Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #149 as a clone of Peter Parker from the Jackal. He gained popularity during the Spider-Man Clone Saga and took up the mantle as the "real" Spider-Man as he was claimed to have been the original Peter Parker. Scarlet Spider has a sweet cost with a red suit and mask and a blue hoodie, making him stand out from other costumed webheads. Hasbro has brought this legendary wallcrawler back with a new and updated Marvel Legends release. He will come in new retro packaging and six pairs of hands. Marvel Legends Scarlet Spider is priced at $24.99, set for May 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be on the lookout for more figures in this new Marvel Legends comic-book based wave like the Last Stand Spider-Man.

Marvel Legends Series Scarlet Spider (Ben Reilly)

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Scarlet Spider Ben Reilly figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comics. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 alternate hands accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

Includes figure and 4 accessories.

COMICS-INSPIRED SCARLET SPIDER: This collectible Ben Reilly Scarlet Spider action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comics

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display premium Marvel 6 inch action figures (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 4 alternate hands accessories

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: This Scarlet Spider figure comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases!

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

