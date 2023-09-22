Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, super mario

Return to the Mushroom Kingdom with LEGO's Super Mario Piranha Plant

The Mushroom Kingdom awaits with LEGO's newest Super Mario set as the iconic Piranha Plant is coming to life in brick form

Get ready for a new level of fun in the Mushroom Kingdom as LEGO debuts its latest addition to our their Super Mario series. This house plant will surely bite as the Piranha Plant set is coming to life in brick built format at 540 pieces and standing 9" tall. Watch out for those snapping jaws! With LEGO Super Mario, you not only collect some coins but build this beauty but be sure not to get caught in its clutches! Super Mario fans will notice some nice articulated elements with its mouth, head, stalk, and leaves. A lot of detail was put into this set, and it will be a nice piece for any gamer growing collection or if you are just a fan of the Super Mario franchise. The Piranha Plant is priced at $59.99, it is set for a November 6, 2023 release, and fans can find it right here. Let's A Go!

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Unleashed

"Take time out to immerse yourself in a building challenge with this posable LEGO® Super Mario™ Piranha Plant (71426) figure. Recreate the distinctive features of a Piranha Plant and pose its head, mouth, stalk and leaves. Displayed in the buildable pipe, it makes a fun centerpiece for your home or office. (Please note that this model has no digital play functions.)"

"Treat yourself or give this collectible LEGO Super Mario character as a birthday or holiday gift to adults who are Super Mario™ fans. There are building instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app, so even newcomers to LEGO building can relax and enjoy every moment of the creative process. The set also includes 2 coin elements. Look out for other premium-quality LEGO Sets for Adults in the collection. Whatever your passion, there is a fascinating building project waiting for you."

Buildable display model of a Super Mario™ Piranha Plant (71426) – Enjoy a building adventure as you capture the finer details of an iconic character from the Super Mario universe in LEGO® style

Create iconic poses – Pose the head, mouth, stalk and leaves of the Super Mario™ Piranha Plant figure

Buildable pipe – Place the Piranha Plant in the brick-built pipe. The set also includes 2 coin elements

Made for display – This LEGO® Super Mario™ character model measures over 9 in. (23 cm) high, 4.5 in. (11 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep. Please note that this model has no digital play functions

