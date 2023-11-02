Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: anime, good smile company, my hero academia

Return to U.A. High with Good Smile's New My Hero Academia Nendoroids

Get ready to return to the grounds of U.A. High School as Good Smile Company debuts their newest set of My Hero Academia figures

Key Points Good Smile Company releases new My Hero Academia Nendoroids of Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo in U.A. High uniforms.

Figures come with three swappable face plates for versatile expression and themed accessories.

Each My Hero Academia Nendoroid retails for $38.99, set for Q4 2024 release.

Pre-orders for the figures of Izuku and Bakugo are now live on Good Smile's website.

Class is in session as Good Smile Company is back with their latest My Hero Academia Nendoroid figures. Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo are back and are wearing their U.A. High School uniforms. These frenemies will both come with three swappable face plates, allowing or some fun expression. Izuku will get smiling, concentrating, and troubled faces, as well as some My Hero Academia themed accessories. This includes a backpack, his Hero Analysis Notebook (with All Might signature), and a dynamic display base for posing. Katsuki Bakugo on the other hand comes with some Hot Sauce, his own backpack, and Notes for Young Midoriya. Each of these My Hero Academia Nendoroid figures is packed with detail and will allow fans to create new adventures right on campus. Both My Hero Academia Nendoroid figures are priced at $38.99, they are set for a Q4 2024 release, and pre-orders are live with Izuku here and Bakugo here.

Class is in Session with Good Smile Company

"Izuku Midoriya in his U.A. High School uniform now as a Nendoroid! From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a Nendoroid of Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, wearing his U.A. High School uniform!"

Face plates:

Smiling face

Concentrating face

Troubled face

Optional parts:

Hero Analysis Notebook

Backpack

Other optional parts for different poses.

"Katsuki Bakugo in his U.A. High School uniform now as a Nendoroid! From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a Nendoroid of Katsuki Bakugo, also known as Kacchan, wearing his U.A. High School uniform!"

Face plates:

Goading face

Grinning face

Stern face

Optional parts:

Notes for Young Midoriya

Hot sauce

School bag

Other optional parts for different poses.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!