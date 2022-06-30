Rev Your Engines with McFarlane's New Batman 66' Batcycle

McFarlane Toys has traveled to the past a plucked a piece of Batman history as they continue their DC Retro line. The Adam West Batman 1966's series is an absolute hilarious treat and is back thanks to McFarlane. Target has been exclusively getting all of these figures in the line from figures, playlets, and vehicles. The 1966 Batmobile was teh first vehicle in the line and is just a fun collectible thats works pretty well with other 1/12 scale figures. It looks like another vehicle is driving on into your Batcave as the 1966 Batcycle with Side Car has arrived. This slick vehicle is loaded with retro detail and is very well designed. The sidecar is removable, allowing for some Boy Wonder solo adventures. Whether you're a Batman 1966 fan or not McFarlane's vehicles are pretty solid and work well with plenty of other lines, making them perfect for your next toy project or to enhance your own Batman collection. The DC Retro Batcycle with Sidecar is priced at $29.99, will be a Target exclusive, and will be found in-stores, at some point, as well as online right here.

"Along with Batman's many gadgets and gizmos that help him and the Boy Wonder fight crime, one stands prevalent alongside the Batmobile to help our heroes get around. That is the Batcycle. Holy Ravioli! Trickled out with bat icons, and a sidecar for Robin, this handy vehicle allows the dynamic duo to get in and out places in a flash!"

Based on the Batcycle from the classic 1960's TV sho

Designed to be able to fit all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures

Included is the side car for the Boy Wonder that can be removed and used separately with the Batcycle

Both Batcycle and side car both having rolling wheels Packaged in an open box with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures