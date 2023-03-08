Rey Skywalker Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Returns to shopDisney There is a new Skywalker in the family and Disney is bringing her new lightsaber to life right from Galaxy’s Edge with a new Legacy release

Exported right from Disney Parks, a new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Legacy Lightsaber has arrived. The time we are diving right into the Sequel Trilogy with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with Rey. Coming right off the screen from the final scenes of the film, Rey dons the name Skywalker and wields a new lightsaber. This yellow saber is something special and unique, and Disney faithfully captured it for Star Wars fans' collection. This hilt features a weathered cloth grip and will allow for a blade attachment to activate light and sound. Rey's blade will come in a lined hinged case that shows off the Alliance Starbird symbol. It is nice to continue to see Galaxy's Edge exclusives arrive online, saving collectors a place ticket and park pass to acquire them. Force wielders can snag up this Legacy Lightsaber for $159.99 and it is up for purchase right here.

The Legacy of Skywalker Continues with Rey and Disney

"This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Jedi Master Rey Skywalker and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design, with its fabric element, features sound effects and illuminates yellow when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with Alliance Starbird symbol on front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt and case

Includes white hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Alliance Starbird symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate yellow an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland