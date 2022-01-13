Robin Damian Wayne Forges His Own Path with McFarlane Toys

It is time for the Infinite Frontier as DC Comics dives into a new era of stories and comics of our favorite superheroes. Damian Wayne is back in his Future State costume as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest DC Multiverse figure. This ruthless Robin is packed with color, detail, 22 points of articulation, and he comes with his trusty sword. McFarlane Toys also will be releasing a McFarlaneToysStore exclusive version of Robin with an Unmasked Variant. Damian Wayne and Robin fans will not want to miss out on this figure with double joints, a nice upgraded costume design, and a very nice sculpt that fans can get behind. Pre-orders are live for him right here for $19.99, with him expected to ship in May 2022. However, your best option is the Masked and Unmasked Robin bundle for only $24.99 through the McFarlaneToysStore found right here.

"When Batman finds out that he and Talia al Ghul, daughter of Ra's al Ghul, fathered a son, Damian, the Dark Knight takes the young boy under his wing and gives him a new home. Soon after, Damian Wayne becomes the newest Robin—the Dark Knight's protégé and crime-fighting partner. More than just a sidekick, Robin is an accomplished acrobat, a skilled fighter, and a sharp detective in his own right. Through rigorous and constant training, Robin maintains his physical edge, which, along with his knowledge of martial arts, makes him a formidable match for even the most experienced criminals. Like his mentor, Batman, he uses a variety of gadgets and tools to fight crime, but his most powerful weapon is his advanced intellect!"

"This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back