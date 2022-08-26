RoboCop Gets an Alex Murphy Makeover with New MAFEX Figure

RoboCop has really stayed out of the spotlight since it was rebooted back in 2014, starring Joel Kinnaman. This franchise is similar to Judge Dredd and Terminator as it has not been able to hold its ground in the modern world. These franchises were booming in the 80s, and they are perfect examples of what made sci-fi action what it is today. While RoboCop might be out of the spotlight when it comes to cinema, the series has had a nice presence in the collectibles world. Hiya Toys has reintroduced him to the world with their 1/18 scale figures, and they are quite popular. They even are introducing a 1/12 scale version of the Detroits protector with die-cast elements.

Hiya is not the only one dishing out RoboCop figures as Medicom is back at it again with another sweet MAFEX release. Similar to the recently revealed Terminator figure, a battle damaged figure is on the way. One major alternation to the figure is the new Alex Murphy head sculpt featuring great likeness to the original RoboCop actor Peter Weller. A newly damaged armor sculpt is featured as well, and he comes with a nice set of accessories. The RoboCop (1987) MAFEX No.192 RoboCop (Murphy Head Damaged Ver.) is priced at $109.99. Alex Murphy is set to arrive in July 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"RoboCop is seen in this newest MAFEX action figure from Medicom with Murphy's head, and having suffered severe battle damage! The mechanical back of Murphy's head is exposed, and the newly shaped armor betrays painful damage in various places! He comes with the Cobra Cannon, three jars of baby food, and a base with a movable support arm. Order him for your own collection today!"

Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, medicom, robocop