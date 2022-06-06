Robocop Receives $3,000 Life-Size Bust Replica Arrives from CoolProps

If you are a RoboCop fan, then CoolProps has something truly special for you with a life-size bust prop replica. That is right, pre-orders have arrived for a brand new collectible bust featuring RoboCop from the first film. The bust will stand roughly 32" tall, with the future Detroit protector placed on top of an Omni Consumer Products base. CoolProps went all out for this bust as it was created from one of the original molds used to create the RoboCop suit. A special coat of metallic paint was used to bring that shiny suit to life, captivating collector's display rooms. Silicone was used for his face adding some human features behind this metal man making this one of the ultimate RoboCop collectibles a fan could own. It might cost a bank loan to get one of these, as the Life-Size Prop Replica Bust is priced at $3,000. For dedicated and high-end collectors, pre-orders are live here with a 2023 release.

"ROBOCOP Life Size Bust Prop Replica – This is a life-size bust of Robocop from the 1987 classic Sci-Fi movie "Robocop". CoolProps has faithfully produced a life-size bust from the original mold of the RoboCop suit. The distinctive metallic paint of the suit was recreated using a gradation of silver, blue, and purple to reproduce the prop's paint job. The mouth peeking out from the helmet is made of silicon, allowing the collectors to vividly feel the human-like parts of Robocop that remain."

"The bust comes with the base that captures the Omni Consumer Products's company's logo, and is simple and reminiscent of the world of the film. Don't miss adding this heroic bust of Robocop who dared to fight against crime in the near future Detroit to your collection."

Specification

Series: PROP REPLICA

Materials: FRP、Silicon

Product Size: Height: About 810mm | Width: About 720mm | Depth: About 470mm

Accessories: The bust comes with a silver plate with the edition number.

