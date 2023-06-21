Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, Robosen, transformers

Robosen Robotics Announces G1 Transformers Bumblebee Robot

Robosen Robotics is back at it again as they are bringing the world of Transformers to life as another Auto comes to life with Bumblebee

Transformers fans can rejoice as Robosen Robotics is adding a new Autobot to their robot army. G1 Bumblebee comes to life like never before, featuring some of the company's latest technologies. Connecting via Bluetooth, Transformers fans can control Bumblebee's movements, capture poses, use a voice lines, and so much more. Bee will have a built-in 6-Axis, which will help fans have him extend his performance to new heights and reach difficulty poses with ease. Robosen even added the ability for Bumblebee to get back up if he ever falls over. Bee will come in a 14-inch tall Bumblebee, comes with 20 pre-installed voice commands, and 69 original G1 sound bytes voiced by Bee's original The Transformers animated series voice actor Dan Gilvezan. Help Optimus Prime save Cybertron and bring one of your childhood heroes right off the screen like never before. Check out all there is about Robosen's new Bumblebee G1 Performance right here for $399.

G1 Bumblebee Joins Robosen's Transformers Line

"Robosen Robotics, a leading innovator in the field of robotics, today announced Bumblebee G1 Performance, the first product in its Performance Series line of robots. Through Robosen's partnership with Hasbro, fans of the iconic franchise can enjoy their favorite Autobot companion now in real life, and with Mini Theater, fans that own either TRANSFORMERS Flagship or Elite Optimus Prime, can have Bumblebee interact with their Optimus Prime, creating incredible sequences and interactions that come to life right before your eyes. Bumblebee G1 Performance retails for $399 USD at Robosen.com."

With an improved walking algorithm, fluid actions and sequences, Bumblebee jumps into action with his 17 servo motors and in a perfectly executed original G1 form. This authentic reproduction features the symbolic antenna-shaped "horns" and the smooth, flowing lines of the iconic yellow Volkswagen Beetle that defined an era. He is fast, agile, voice activated and programmable with four operating modes, allowing him to show off his acrobatic skills as he blasts away the Decepticons.

