Roll Out with the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Droideka Black Series

Bring home new collectibles from a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro debuts a new set of Star Wars figures arriving this year

Article Summary Celebrate 25 years of The Phantom Menace with the new Black Series Droideka figure.

Hasbro's latest Droideka is fully articulated and can roll up into a compact form.

Set for a Summer 2024 release, the detailed Destroyer Droid carries a $33.99 price tag.

Available for pre-order, the Droideka can be snatched up on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and hopefully, Hasbro is cooking up some fun releases for the event. A new livestream event arrived yesterday from Hasbro, which included a few new reveals from The Black Series. One of which is a long awaited figure to help fans build up their Separatists armies. Master Destroyers! That is right, the Star Wars Droideka has been faithfully brought to life with an impressive new figure. The Destroyer Droid is fully articulated, and yes, it can fold up into its rolling format! A release like this is exactly what fans need, and hopefully, more Phantom Menace releases will arrive throughout the year that will actually surprise fans. Sadly, the Droideka's will be priced at a mighty deluxe price of $33.99 and are set for a Summer 2024 release. Pre-orders will be arriving today (1/24) on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers, so snag up a few to take down that Jedi scum!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DROIDEKA DESTROYER DROID – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Summer 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DROIDEKA DESTROYER DROID figure, inspired by the droid's appearance in STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. Complete with twin blasters on their arms, Droideka are destroyer droids designed with one goal in mind: annihilation."

"The first of its kind in a unique droid form factor for THE BLACK SERIES, this Droideka Destroyer Droid figure can be posed standing on its three legs or in its protective globe form. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure. Available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and additional fan channel retailers."

