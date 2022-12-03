RSVLTS Debuts LACC Exclusive Guardians of the Galaxy Button-Down

RSVLTS has done it again with another impressive convention under its belt as the Los Angeles Comic Con kicks off this weekend. A new convention means yet another exclusive button-down tee is making its debut. Releasing as part of their comfortable and fantastic Kunuflex line, this shirt can only be found at the LACC this weekend at the RSVLTS Booth #1010. Earlier this week, a new set of Marvel Comics shirts arrived featuring comic book and holiday designs for the Guardians of the Galaxy, which can be viewed here. However, that was not all, as an exclusive Guardians button-down has landed only at LACC. That is right, the Galactic Misfits shirts makes their entrances and are offered each day of the con along with some of their other impressive shirts.

This Guardians of the Galaxy shirt is truly a limited edition piece and will only be found at the LACC and then it's off to the cosmos. For a dedicated Marvel Comics fan, this design is based on Volume 4 of the GOTG comic with the All New Guardians of the Galaxy. Issue #2, featuring the Henrichon Variant Cover, is now transported from the page to your wardrobe in glorious fashion. This limited edition shirt will be on RSVLTS signature Kunuflex-styled button-downs and will be offered in a variety of sizes from XS to 4XL. Convention exclusives have never looked so stylish, and seeing what new RSVLTS has cooked up each con has been a delight this past year.

The 2022 LACC takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from December 2-4, 2022. As mentioned above, Guardians of the Galaxy fans that are attending can snag up one of these intergalactic shirts at the RSVLTS Booth #1010 all weekend long. For those unable to attend, then be sure to check out the new Guardians of the Galaxy collection here as well as their fantastic array of other Marvel Comics themed shirts here. For those also looking for the best and easier holiday gifts around, an RSVLTS gift card will help you do just that (here). Good Luck!