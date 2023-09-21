Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, Hocus Pocus, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Puts a Spell on You with Their New Hocus Pocus Collection

RSVLTS is brewing up something delightful as they debut their newest collection with the Hocus Pocus and the Sanderson Sisters

Ladies and gentlemen, witches and warlocks, ghosts and ghouls, prepare to be spellbound this Hallow's Eve with RSVLTS newest button-down collection! Nothing can stop this spooky train as another haunting set of shirts has been brewed up, joining other new releases like IT, Scooby-Doo, and even their new Original Halloween line (seen here). They have conjured up three absolutely wicked designs inspired by the iconic Halloween flick Hocus Pocus! The Sanderson Sisters await your wardrobe and will easily cast a spell on you this season with three spellbinding designs:

Bolts and Broomsticks

Zip up your boots and grab your broomsticks because this shirt is all about electrifying style! With bolts of lightning and broomsticks at the ready, RSVLST is brewing up something delightful this Fall. The Sanderson Sisters take flight, making sure your style is running amok this Halloween with this bright blue button-down.

This Spells Trouble

Looking for a shirt that says "I put a spell on you"? Well, look no further, and that is exactly what RSVLTS has summoned. This enchanting design is packed with just the right amount of sorcery to enhance your style in your favor. Whether you're brewing potions or just brewing coffee, this is the perfect Kunuflex button-down to unleash a little Sanderson Sisters mischief.

Magic and Mayhem

Bats, Broomsticks, Pumpkin, Potions, and Cats, Oh My! Return to Salem and cast up some magic and mayhem with RSVLTS final mystical design. This is the perfect shirt for those who believe in a little extra magic, and it captures the essence of Halloween. Get ready for a true Witching Hour, and cast a spell on any party you attend this Hallow's Eve with some flair.

The entire Hocus Pocus collection will be featured in their special Kunuflex material and will be available in classic (unisex) & women's styles/sizes. Each one will cast a spell on you this Hallow's Eve, so do not let these shirts disappear into the night! It is time to light the Black Flame Candle once again, making this Hocus Pocus collection perfect for adding a touch of magic to your wardrobe. Witches and warlocks will be able to let the spells and style commence today at 4 PM EST right on RSVLTS.com and on the RSVLTS app. Each button-down is priced at $70, and be sure to check out some of their other spooky releases while you're at it.

