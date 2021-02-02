The Goonies Never Say Die With New Tee Collection From RSVLTS

It is time to go on a memorable adventure once again as RSVLTS announces their newest tee collaboration collection with The Goonies. The Goonies recently made a return into the spotlight as Funko announced a whole new wave of Pop Vinyls during their Funko Fair. Almost the whole team is back with new collectibles for Mikey, Data, Chunk, and even Sloth. RSVLTS is continuing to show love for The Goonies as they announce their new tee collection. The collection contains four amazing over shirts that capture the essence of adventure and pays homage to the classic film. The first shirt is called Montage, which shows off the original poster image with all of the Goonies together around treasure. The next shirt is called Never Say Die, which shows off the skeleton key and the film's final moments as the treasure ship takes to the open water. RSVLTS's next Goonies shirt is called Tiki, and it adds a tropical unique design with cartoon designs of the treasure, characters, and more treasure throughout. Lastly and one of the coolest tees unveiled is their Truffle Shuffle that pays tribute to Chunk's Hawaiian shirt. The design is packed with that Hawaiian flair, mini Chunks doing the Truffle Shuffle, and skulls making it must-have apparel for any fan.

RSVLTS has been in our sights since they debuted some truly incredible shirts for The Mandalorian Mando Mondays. These shirts are packed with pop culture and some fun designs that any fan can get behind. The Goonies is their newest collaboration, but others exist with great shirts, including Ghostbusters, Looney Tunes, Ace Venture, etc. Show off your nerdy side and look good while doing it with these amazing shirts that usually sell out pretty fast. Each Goonies Tee is priced at $65, and they are comfortable, stylish, and worth every dime, which can all be found located here. Make sure to get the one that suits your collection or buy the whole set; just remember Goonies Never Say Die!

"Montage – The ultimate tribute to The Goonies. This KUNUFLEX™ shirt features some of the pivotal scenes and booty traps—that's what we said, booby traps—from the epic treasure-hunting adventure. It's a look that Chester Copperpot couldn't pull off, but you have a chance. With Mikey, Chunk, Data, Mouth, Brand, Andy, Stef, One-Eyed Willy, and even Mama Fratelli, this button down bad boy is chock full of gold nuggets from the movie."

"Never Say Die – Goonies never say die. Named for the Goon Docks' neighborhood motto, this more subtle KUNUFLEX™ button down is every treasure-hunting, pirate-fearing, cartography-loving, Fratelli-evading explorer's dream. Shout out to One-Eyed Willy."

"Tiki – Now, what pirate treasure movie collection would be complete without a tiki-inspired Hawaiian shirt? Featuring the Goonies, the Fratelli's, One-Eyed Willy's ship and his treasure, some sticks of dynami—err—candles, and even a…deformed…David statue for good measure, this KUNUFLEX™ button-down is a marble bag full of rubies. Brand can hit you as hard as he wants, Hawaiian shirts never go out of style."

"Truffle Shuffle – HEYYYY YOUUUU GUUUYYYS! The all-time classic. It's Chunk's famous Hawaiian shirt as a KUNUFLEX™ short sleeve button down. Look closer and you'll find the infamous "truffle shuffle" in mid-season form. Call up the sheriff's office and report a murder. There's a killer shirt on the loose."