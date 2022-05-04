Ruggables Celebrates May the 4th With New Star Wars Doormats

May the 4th is here, and that means it is time to celebrate all things Star Wars. There are plenty of new collectibles, products, and reveals heading your way today. One of those reveals is new Star Wars doormats are here from Ruggables! Ruggables has revealed that 5 more Star Wars-themed rugs are heading our way to add some Outer Rim zest to your home. Each of these Ruggable's Doormats features a 2-Piece System that features the Doormat Cover and a Rubber Mat that is machine washable. The five designs will include:

There is easily some love here for both Star Wars and The Mandalorian series and plenty for fans to choose from. The Rebel's Welcome is easily my favorite design of the new Ruggables line that captures the power of the Rebellion and some iconic ships. Since today is all about the Wars be sure to check out Ruggables other themed rugs and take advantage of the ongoing May the 4th promo. These doormats are a fun way to expand your love for Star Wars outside of your collection and to your doorstep with all of these and more found here (specific links found above). Check out images of the new Star Wars mats below, and be sure to read all the details about Ruggables mats below. May the 4th be With You.

"In honor of Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you!), Ruggable (the leading machine-washable rug brand) will launch five new Star Wars machine-washable doormats. With Ruggable's new doormats, anyone entering your home will feel like they're stepping into a galaxy far, far away. They're an addition to the existing Ruggable/Star Wars collection, which features 25 different rug styles of iconic characters, remarkable starships, and memorable moments from the original trilogy films and The Mandalorian series."

Features:

Ruggable's 2-Piece System : Consists of a Doormat Cover and a Rubber Mat Doormat Cover: Powered by SeasonShield™️ for all-weather durability

: Consists of a Doormat Cover and a Rubber Mat Rubber Mat: Built with TreadTech™(heavy-duty rubber with a water drainage ability and an anti-slip, textured grip) to help keep your doormat secure, dry, and mildew-free)

Machine Washable: Fits in a regular-size washing machine

Fits in a regular-size washing machine Heavy-Duty Bristle: Traps dirt and mud

Traps dirt and mud UV-Resistant Colors : Ink designed to withstand the elements.

: Ink designed to withstand the elements. Pricing: $179

Promo: To celebrate May the 4th and the new doormat launch, all Star Wars rugs and doormats will be 15% off with the code STARWARS from May 4 – May 8