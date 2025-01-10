Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: Elden Ring, Tamashii Nations

S.H.Figuarts Debuts New Elden Ring Malenia, Blade of Miquella Figure

Tamshii Nations reveals new S.H.Figuarts figure bringing the world of Elden Ring to life with Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Article Summary Discover the new Malenia figure from S.H.Figuarts, bringing Elden Ring to life in stunning detail.

Explore Malenia's iconic design with swappable parts, wired cape, and exceptional articulation.

Set for August 2025 release, Malenia can be pre-ordered at BBTS and Tamashii Nations for $144.99.

Recreate epic Elden Ring battle scenes with her finely sculpted prosthetic arm and sword.

Tamashii Nation is bringing the world of the hit video game Elden Ring to life with a new S.H.Figuarts release. Malenia, Blade of Miquella, one of the most iconic and challenging bosses in Elden Ring, is now coming to life. She is a demigod cursed with the Scarlet Rot and guards the Haligtree, a sanctuary for her brother's dream of creating a utopia free from the influence of the Greater Will. Players come face to face Malenia in a grueling duel where her speed, precision, and life-stealing attacks make her a true test of skill. Tamashii Nation has captured all of her details right from Elden Ring perfectly with this release, which has swappable parts and a wired cape. Her signature prosthetic arm and sword are nicely sculpted here, and her swappable skirt allows for a wide variety of articulation. Malenia, Blade of Miquella, is ready to guard your collection with her life, and this S.H.Figuarts release is priced at $144.99. She is set for an August 2025 release and can be found on Import Sites like BBTS and through Tamashii Nations.

Elden Ring S.H.Figuarts Malenia, Blade of Miquella

"I am Malenia, Blade of Miquella, and I have never known defeat." Malenia, Blade of Miquella from Elden Ring appears in S.H.Figuarts. She is the second figure in S.H.Figuarts from the Elden Ring series. A wide variety of optional parts are included, including a prosthetic sword. Scenes from the game can be recreated using her cloak with built-in wires."

Re-create various action poses just like in the in-game battle scenes of Malenia, Blade of Miquella

The Cape has a built in wires, allowing you to recreate scenes from the game

By replacing it with the included replacement screw with slits, a wide range of movement can be achieved

A wide variety of optional parts are included including a prosthetic sword

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!