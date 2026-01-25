Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Savage Crucible's Varnoks Unchained Are Ready for Your Collection

Harbinger Studios has a new In-Stock Sale going on and some of their latest Savage Crucible releases are here to dominate your collection

Article Summary Varnoks Unchained from Savage Crucible are now available online after debuting as convention exclusives.

Each $60 Varnoks Unchained figure comes in two variants, shipped at random with unique heads and tattoos.

The twin warriors, Skarn and Rygan, are brutal arena fighters with distinct personalities and backstories.

Savage Crucible figures deliver adult-focused dark fantasy, heavy articulation, and striking shelf presence.

Harvinger Studios is the indie powerhouse behind the hit collectible series Savage Crucible, a dark fantasy line built for adult fans who care about lore, poseability, and shelf presence. The brand blends brutal Heavy Metal world-building with highly articulated 1:12-scale figures. While most of these figures were part of the original Kickstarter campaign a few years ago, new releases have arrived as convention exclusives. One of which was Varnoks Unchained, which was originally exclusive to events like WonderFest and Titans Toy Expo, but is now available online during a larger in-stock sale.

Varnoks Unchained are a pair of brutal twin warriors, Skarn and Rygan, who were born of violence and shaped by arena combat. The two share a bond rooted in survival, combat skills, and a harsh upbringing. This release is confusing: it includes only one figure with a single $60 purchase, but it is sold in two variants with identical parts, but different tattoo directions and head sculpts. Collectors can either get a skull or a masked head figure, and they are shipped at random with no option to select which one they receive. One set is loaded with accessories, enabling double purchases so the brothers can be displayed together and dominate your shelves. The Varnoks Unchained are available for purchase right now through the Harvinger Studios Online Shop.

Harvinger Studios – Savage Crucible Varnoks Unchained

"Twin brothers born of chains, baptized in blood. Raised beneath the arena sands—where screams drowned out prayer, and mercy was just a myth—the Varnok twins were forged in cruelty. Chained to the same training post as children, they learned to maim before they could speak in full sentences, their bond tempered by violence and survival. Skarn, the elder by minutes, fought with cold, coiled precision. Calm, efficient, and unreadable in the ring, he climbed the pit ranks not for glory, but for control. To Skarn, strength is currency—and he's spent his soul becoming rich in it."

"Rygan, wild-eyed and louder in both rage and laughter, fought like every moment was his last. He didn't want to win. He wanted to feel something. When the arena walls finally broke, Rygan fled into the wilderness, becoming a tracker and killer-for-hire—pursuing men and monsters with the same fevered thrill."

