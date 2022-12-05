Save Wakanda with LEGO's New Marvel Set with Avengers: Infinity War

War rages on in Wakanda as LEGO debuts their latest Marvel Studios construction set. We return back to Avengers: Infinity War once again as Thanos, and his army arrive in Wakanda. Coming in at 385 pieces, Marvel fans can rebuild the Hulkbuster with Brice Banner behind the wheel. Teaming up with Okoye, it is up to these heroes to take on some of the oncoming deadly outriders. The Hulkbuster will stand over 5" tall and will be fully articulated. Bruce Banner can be placed inside the armor, and each of the included LEGO Marvel minifigures comes with their own accessory. The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda set is priced at $49.99, it is set for a January 2023 release, and while pre-orders are not live, they can be found here. If you need more mech power for your LEGO arsenal, then be sure to check out some of the new non-Marvel Studios sets like Thanos, Ghost Rider, and Thanos.

War Arrives in Wakanda with LEGO's Newest Set

"Put action from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War into kids' hands with the highly posable LEGO® Marvel The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda (76247). Based on a scene from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, this versatile playset features a buildable Hulkbuster mega suit, which has multiple articulation so kids can move, position and pose the mech with ease. Locked knee joints provide excellent stability, and an opening cockpit reveals space for the minifigure pilot. There are 4 minifigures included in the set: Bruce Banner, Okoye and 2 outriders. Bruce Banner's head rotates to show him 'turning green'. Okoye carries a spear."

Marvel's mega mech – Put action from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War into the hands of your young Super Hero with the posable LEGO® Marvel The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda (76247) playset

Iconic action heroes – Includes a buildable Hulkbuster and 4 minifigures: Bruce Banner, whose head turns to reveal a 'going green' face, Okoye, who carries a spear, and 2 outriders

Multi-jointed movement – Kids can move, position and pose the mech as they play. Locked knee joints provide stability, and an opening cockpit reveals space for the minifigure pilot

Gift for kids – Give this hands-on, buildable Hulkbuster playset as a birthday, holiday or any-day treat to a fan of Super Hero action and Marvel movies aged 8 and up

Pick-up-and-play – This portable mech figure stands over 5 in. (15 cm) tall, so kids can take it wherever they go