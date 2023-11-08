Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, sega, sonic the hedgehog

Shadow Has Escaped with LEGO's Newest Sonic the Hedgehog Set

Get ready for a new adventure with Sonic the Hedgehog as LEGO has revealed their latest construction set featuring the hedgehog Shadow

Article Summary LEGO launches new Sonic set featuring Shadow, his Stasis Chamber and his motorcycle..

Join the battle against RhinoBot and help free Clucky in this 196-piece adventure.

Set includes opening stasis chamber, closing barrier, and iconic Sonic characters.

Perfect gift for Sonic fans 8+, releasing December 1, 2023, for $19.99.

Brace yourselves as Sonic the Hedgehog's edgy counterpart, Shadow, has finally arrived at LEGO with their new set. It is time time to unleash the power of Shadow with this fun 196 piece set as he bursts out of his lab's stasis chamber. Master Builders will then be able to build sleek motorcycle and races into action or into the sunset. But wait, there's more! Shadow is not alone in this high-speed adventure, as this powerful hedgehog must face off against the menacing RhinoBot. Take down this fearsome foe to save Clucky and join Sonic the Hedgehog against evil. This set is a showdown of epic proportions as Shadow battles to escape the clutches of his prison and in style. The fate of the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog world is in your hands with this set getting a December 1, 2023 release. SEGA fans will be able to find this set right here with a $19.99 price tag.

LEGO Debuts Shadow the Hedgehog Escape

"Shadow the Hedgehog fans and kids aged 8+ can create endless stories with this LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ toy set and make a fun Shadow the Hedgehog Escape (76995) plan. Inspired by their favorite video game characters, kids imagine exciting escapades as they build the set then have fun breaking Shadow out of the lab's stasis chamber and racing his motorcycle past the falling barricade before destroying the Badnik, RhinoBot (which releases the Clucky) and escaping."

"The set is full of play options to spark storytelling. Kids can devise fun ways for Shadow to face off against RhinoBot before escaping on his motorcycle. Fast action fun meets creative ways to play with LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ toys for kids. Boys, girls and fans of the Blue Blur will love creating inspiring scenes with 3 favorite Sonic action figures. Kids can also enjoy an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app, where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress."

Sonic toy – Gift boys, girls and fans aged 8+ with this Shadow the Hedgehog Escape motorcycle set that lets kids create stories with their favorite Sonic the Hedgehog™ action figures

Shadow motorcycle – The set features a motorcycle for Shadow, plus a buildable lab section and video game characters including a Clucky and the Badnik, RhinoBot

Fun Sonic merchandise – This buildable gift for kids enhances boys' and girls' storytelling play with functions including an opening stasis chamber and a closing barrier

Gift for gamers – The brick-built lab and motorcycle inspires kids with action and adventures and makes a gift for gamer fans to show their friends and put on display

LEGO® Sonic toys – This construction kit lets Sonic fans expand their play in endless ways by adding it to other LEGO sets and LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ playsets (each sold separately) in the series

Creative LEGO® toys – All LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ playsets introduce kids to fast action fun and imaginative play with different characters and story possibilities

Video game toy – This 196-piece toy set includes a buildable lab section that measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (6 cm) deep

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!