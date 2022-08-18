Shazam Rides the Lightning as McFarlane Toys Debuts New Figure

McFarlane Toys have really been bringing a lot of heat lately with their pretty impressive DC Comics DC Multiverse line. I love DC Comics, and as a toy collector, I honestly think I have purchased more DC Multiverse than Marvel Legends and The Black Series this year. The thing that really makes McFarlane Toys stand out, is they do not announce anything until it is just about to release. It looks like DC Multiverse fans are already starting to find some unannounced figures in stores as we speak. McFarlane has revealed one of those figures today as a new Gold Label DC Multiverse figure has arrived with one fan have been demanding; Shazam! Captain Marvel himself has finally come to the hit 7" scale figure form, and he comes right from the comics. This figure is long overdue, and McFarlane Toys absolutely perfected this version of Shazam. Check out the official reveal below:

"SHAZAM! has started arriving in-stores exclusively at Walmart! Stay tuned for more…"

We have had five different versions of Black Adam already with two from the upcoming film, two for the Page Punchers line with standard and B&W Line Art variant, as well as one for the Endless Winter line. It is about time, the hero of the story has arrived, and this Shazam blows all five of those figures out of the water. McFarlane Toys has really stepped up their game lately with better articulation, impressive detail, and incredible head sculpts. DC Multiverse is the best $19.99 you will spend; no, I just wish we got some accessories and maybe some soft goods capes in the future. This new Gold Label Shazam is a Walmart Exclusive and can be found in some stores now as well as online in the future. Pre-orders are not live, but you can find all of the other DC Comics figures from McFarlane Toys right here in the meantime. ⁠