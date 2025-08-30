Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: pokemon, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles Chooses Charizard with New Pokémon Statue

Sideshow Collectibles continues to expand their new Pokémon license with Charizard, the infamous final evolution from Charmander

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles reveals a premium Charizard statue inspired by the Pokémon animated series.

The detailed statue stands 18.5” tall with a 14.7” wingspan, capturing Charizard in a dynamic pose.

Charizard’s fiery power is brought to life with vibrant colors and a swirling flame effect base.

Pre-orders are live now for $640, with the Pokémon collectible releasing in September 2026.

Charizard is part of the original 151 set of Pokémon set and first appeared in the original Red and Blue video games back in 1996. He is the final evolution of Charmander and Chameleon, which was designed by Atsuko Nishida. This tough, dragon-like creature is a Fire/Flying Pokémon, with the most iconic version of Charizard is Ash Ketchum, who originally appeared as an abandoned Charmander. Ash would go on to rescue him and bond with it, and it soon evolved into Charmeleon and then Charizard. However, once fully evolved, Charizard became disobedient, ignoring Ash's commands unless it faced strong opponents. As time went on, he would soon gain Charizard's respect, making him a powerful and reliable ally on Ash's team.

Collectors can now bringing home their very own Charizard as Sideshow Collectibles unveils their latest Pokémon statue that stands 18.5" tall. Inspired by the animated series, this pocket monster is packed with detail, bringing his iconic appearances to life right off of the screen with a fiery base. With a 14.7" long wingspan, this statue is smooth, elegant and ready to bring the heat to any fans growing collection and for a whopping $640. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a September 2026 release date.

Pokémon Animated – Charizard Statue

"The battle is heating up! Sideshow presents the Charizard Statue, adding the fan-favorite Fire/Flying-type to our roster of exciting Pokémon collectibles. Inspired by the animated series, this high-end collectible statue showcases the iconic Pokémon's strength and fiery might. Charizard unleashes a powerful attack while soaring above a swirling fire, ready to set the battlefield ablaze!"

"The polystone Charizard Statue measures 18.5" tall x 14.7" wide x 12" deep, supported by a circular black base. Energetic flames and vibrant colors help capture the Pokémon's awe-inspiring presence in a scaled collectible format. From Charizard's outstretched wings to its determined expression, this detailed figure makes a dynamic and eye-catching display in any fan's collection. Evolve your Pokémon collection and bring home the Charizard Statue by Sideshow today."

