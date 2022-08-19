Sideshow Debuts New Clint Eastwood Legacy Figure with Pale Rider

Clint Eastwood has some of the best movies around, like Dirty Harry, Gran Torino, and Million Dollar Baby. He also dominated the market with his Western Movies with legendary movies like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, High Plains Drifter, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and the Pale Driver. Sideshow Collectibles has recently revealed their 1/6 scale Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection, bringing his iconic roles to highly quality figure form. It looks like we are going back to the Wild West with Pale Drive as The Preacher has arrived. This figure is beautifully crafted with an impressive likeness to Clint Eastwood, finely tailored fabric outfit, and revolver. Sideshow loaded with Legacy Collection figure with detail from the spurs to the ammo in his belt. Bring home the Pale Rider like never before with The Preacher which is priced at $275, set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"There's plain few problems that can't be solved with a little sweat and hard work." Sideshow presents The Preacher Sixth Scale Figure, riding his way into the Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection in celebration of the actor's extensive career in film. Based on Clint Eastwood's appearance in the classic Western film Pale Rider, the Preacher Sixth Scale Figure features a carefully crafted portrait of the lone horseman with his iconic steely gaze and a non-removable hat."

"He also wears a custom-tailored fabric costume consisting of his weathered red duster, a black buttoned vest, a collared dress shirt, a neckerchief, and black pants. A faux-leather bullet belt and sculpted boots with spurs complete the Preacher's signature look. The Preacher Sixth Scale Figure is articulated to allow for numerous display options using his accompanying additional hands and accessories."

"This mysterious rider comes with two different revolvers and eight hands in total, including a pair of fists, a pair of relaxed open hands, a pair of gesturing hands, and a pair of hands for holding his weapons. Pose the Preacher in dramatic and dynamic action stances to recreate your favorite Clint Eastwood movie moments on your shelf. If you're looking for just one miracle, bring home The Preacher Sixth Scale Figure from the Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection today."