Skeletor Rises to Power as Tweeterhead Reveals Life-Size MOTU Bust

Tweeterhead shows some love for the Masters of the Universe as they unveil their new Skeletor life-size bust. The statue showcases a realistic look at the powerful villain with a fully sculpted skull head sculpt and armor pieces. Standing roughly 28.5", Skeleton will feature a removable cape, posable hood, and powerful colors that bring this Lord of Destruction to life. The Masters of the Universe Skeletor Legends Life-Size Bust is not a simple purchase either, as it is priced at $999.99. Pre-orders are expected to go live today (March 4) at 12 EST here, so make sure you secure yours if you need to expand your mighty Masters of the Universe collection.

"Here he is in all his evil glory! From the darkest, most evil reaches of Eternia, Tweeterhead brings you the Skeletor "Legends" Life-Size Bust! This Skeletor is THE piece to own for all MotU fans! Measuring in at about 28.5″ tall, by 30.5″ wide, by 17″ deep, he is truly larger than life! Filled with richly sculpted details from his intricate armor to a face that only a mother could love, this Lord of Destruction is painted so life-like it's as if he jumped right into our world! This Life-Size bust also comes with a posable hood and removable cape so your Skeletor can be just right for you!

"Pre-order will begin Thursday, March 4th at 9am PST and he will cost $999.99 ($75 off if paid in full) with shipping estimates as follows: Continental US $240-$300, Alaska and Hawaii $500-$600. (You will not be paying any higher than these estimates.) For International customers, this piece will be available the same day on Sideshow for you to purchase. Artist Credits: Amilcar Fong (Design and Sculpt), David Igo (Design), Jean-Paul Mavinga (Design), Tim Gore (Paint), Chris Guzman (Paint)"