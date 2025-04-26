Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: evil dead, NECA

Slay with NECA Latest The Evil Dead 2-Pack with Bloody Ash & Cheryl

Enter the cabin at your own risk as NECA’s newest The Evil Dead figure set is already available with bloody Ash and Cheryl Williams

Ash and Cheryl Williams are central to the horror legacy of The Evil Dead franchise. In Sam Raimi's original 1981 film, Cheryl (played by Ellen Sandweiss) is the sister of Ash and is the first among the group to be possessed by a demon after the Necronomicon was read from. Ash (played by the legendary Bruce Campbell) would have to not only take on his demonic sister but also his girlfriend, who has been compromised by the forces of evil. They would both perish after the events, leading to Ash Williams containing to fight the damned with two more movies to follow and a hit TV series.

The bloody horror of The Evil Dead has been brought to life with NECA as their newest Bloody Ash and Cheryl Williams 2-Pack hits shelves. Return to the cabin once again with their nicely crafted 7" tall figures that will both feature swappable heads and hands. Other accessories include a firepower axe, shovels, and a chainsaw for Ash, with Cheryl getting a grave marker and Necronomicon drawing parts. Get ready for a groovy time with this Evil Dead 2-Pack that is priced at $69.99 and is available now through Target.

NECA The Evil Dead – Bloody Ash and Cheryl Williams 2-Pack

"Celebrate the original Evil Dead film that started it all! From the demonically fun 1981 Sam Raimi horror classic, The Evil Dead, NECA presents an action figure two-pack featuring bloody Ash Williams and his possessed sister, Cheryl—for the first time in action figure form! Standing in 7-inch scale, both figures are fully poseable and come with interchangeable heads and hands, including Cheryl's hand holding a pencil and her heads in various states of decay seen throughout the film. Other accessories include bloody chainsaw, axe, shovel, fire poker, sketch pad with clock drawing and Necronomicon drawing parts, and cross grave marker. Comes in collector-friendly, five-panel window box packaging."

