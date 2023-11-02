Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: ghostbusters, star ace toys

Slimer Works Up an Appetite with New Ghostbusters Statue from Star Ace

Even ghosts can have quite the appetite and Star Ace Toys has captured just that with a new Ghostbusters statue

Key Points New Ghostbusters statue from Star Ace Toys featuring the ghost Slimer is set to release in March 2024.

The statue is 8.66" tall and includes LED illumination, reflecting Slimer's notorious plump, green physique.

The deluxe statue of Slimer is cast in transparent slime green and showcases him eating hotdogs.

Fans can pre-order the hungry ghost statue for $160, expected to light up any Ghostbusters collection.

Halloween might be over, but the spooky and paranormal lives all year round, and Star Ace Toys has a new Ghostbusters statue coming soon. Everyone's favorite green, blob-like ghost with an insatiable love for food is back. Coming in at 8.66" tall, Slimer is ready to eat up your collection with this new statue that shows the float yet hungry ghost. Slimer is initially discovered by the Ghostbusters team when they investigate the Sedgewick Hotel in the first movie back in 1984. He has had a recurring role in a variety of Ghostbusters properties like other films, games, and cartoons. Star Ace is bringing this infamous ghost with a delightful new statue that features his green yet plump physique. Slimer will have his own LED illumination for this release that will light up your Ghostbusters collection on a dynamic base filled with leftovers. Ghostbusters fans will be able to bring this Deluxe hungry ghost home in March 2024 for $160 and pre-orders are live right here.

Star Ace Toys Debuts New Slimer Ghostbusters Statue

"Introducing the brand-new Ghostbusters statue from Star Ace – the hungry "onionhead" ghost – Slimer! This delightful collectible captures the mischievous spirit of Slimer in all its glory. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this soft vinyl ghost is a must-have for Ghostbusters fans and collectors alike. With rotatable arms and displayed on a bendable flight stand, he can menace your collection in a variety of flying poses. Every wrinkle, every squiggle, and every nuance of Slimer's distinctive appearance has been faithfully recreated."

"This deluxe version of Slimer is approximately 10 cm tall, 22cm with the base it stands, and cast in transparent slime green which has LED lights inside to add to his ghostly glow. This slimy ghost is also seen chowing down on stolen hotdogs and the display base features the Ghostbusters logo and the spillover from his huge appetite, giving you the perfect setting to showcase this lovable yet mischievous character in all its green, ectoplasmic glory."

