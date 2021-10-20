Spawn Dark Redeemer Flies on in with New McFarlane Toys Figure

Spawn's Universe is finally here, and that means some of your favorite heroes from the Todd McFarlane Spawn line are branching off. McFarlane Toys has even started to continue to expand their Spawn action figure line. We have already seen a first wave which included Violator, the Clown, and The Redeemer. Well, the Dark Redeemer is here and is switching from his Blue and Gold design to a more Black and White deco as McFarlane Toys unveiled their newest Spawn's Universe figure. Standing 7" tall, Eddie Frank is ready to resume the role of the Anti-Spawn with 22 points of articulation, his sword, and a dimply base. Priced at $26.99, the Spawn The Redeemer figure from McFarlane Toys is set to release in November 20221. Pre-orders are already live right here, and he can be found here along with Gunslinger Spawn and Soul Crusher.

"The Redeemer is considered the Anti-Spawn, heaven's equivalent of Hell's Hellspawn. A powerful religious warrior infused with heavenly matter and purpose to be a durable loyal warrior of God. A mysterious organization known as The Ethereal Masters chose worthy mortals to be the host of the Redeemer and transform into angelic warriors to battle Hell. Unfortunately the Redeemer typically retains no knowledge of their mortal lives even if they return to the mortal realm. However the current Redeemer Eddie Frank not only retained his memories, but fueled by his rage towards the Hellspawns made him the most powerful Redeemer to date. This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each highly detailed figure features unique accessories."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Spawn comics

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed