LEGO Reveals Three New Marvel Comics Mech Armor Mini-Sets

Some of your favorite Marvel Comics superheroes are back and joining the fight with new Mech Armor mini sets. LEGO has revealed not one but three new Mech Armor figures are on the way with Wolverine, Black Panther, and Iron Man. Standing roughly 4.5" tall, each suit of armor will feature articulated parts and will be designed after each Marvel hero counterpart. All of the sets will feature one mini-figure that can be placed inside the mech or can be removed for some solo adventures. The heroes' characteristics will be shown in each Mech Armor, like Wolverine's showing elements of the X-Men and his Adamantium claws. Black Panther will feature purple kinetic energy elements and claws, and as for Iron Man, he will get a stud shooter and a large energy shield. All three mini Marvel LEGO sets will be fun additions for any collection and are priced at only $9.99, set to go up for order 1/01/2022, and can be found here.

"All kids love Iron Man, right? Well, this mighty mech makes the Iron Man play experience bigger and better. Kids place the Iron Man minifigure into the opening cockpit of the giant Iron Man mech. With the mech's loaded stud shooter, large energy shield and fully jointed arms and legs, kids can recreate favorite movie scenes, take on other mechs in epic battles and play out endless Super-Hero adventures of their own."

"Put mega Marvel adventures into kids' hands. When they place the Black Panther minifigure into the cockpit of the Black Panther mech, its huge, movable arms, legs and crushing claws guarantee endless Super-Hero action as they battle bad guys, take on other mechs and recreate favorite Marvel movie scenes. And, when the day's action is over, the Black Panther mech looks awesome on display in any kid's room."

"When kids put the Wolverine minifigure into the cockpit of the giant Wolverine mech, they take their creative play to new heights. The Super-Hero mech has movable arms and legs and giant, elongated claws attached to its powerful hands. And, when the action's over for the day, the awesome Wolverine mech looks great on display in kids' rooms."