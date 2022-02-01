Special Edition Hawkeye Marvel Select Figures Arrives from DST

Diamond Select Toys has revealed that shopDisney will be getting an exclusive Special Collector Edition Hawkeye figure. After the hit Disney+ series, this iconic archer is back in the spotlight again, and that means this is the perfect time to reveal this figure. Inspired by the Matt Fraction Marvel Comics storyline, Clint Barton and Pizza Dog are back and ready for a new adventure with this 7" tall figure with 16 points of articulation. Diamond Select Toys has included a nice set of swappable parts and accessories as well with two interchangeable heads, three swappable hands, and a Pizza Dog companion. For weapons, Hawkeye will come with a crossbow that can be holstered, a compound bow, and even some arrows. Marvel Comics fans will appreciate the keen sense of detail on these figures, and he will be a nice new addition to any fan's growing collection. The Hawkeye Special Collector Edition Marvel Select Set from Diamond Select Toys is priced at $29.99. He is in stock right now, and collectors will be able to purchase him right here.

