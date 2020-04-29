Spider-Gwen Enter the Spider-Verse with New Hot Toys Figure

It is time to re-enter the spider-verse as Hot Toys announces a new spider hero. This time Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Gwen is getting her big debut with a new 1/6th scale figure from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. Spider-Gwen comes to life from the screen with her animated portrayal. She will come with two different swappable heads with them being masked and unmasked. The masked version will have 4 swappable eye parts to let fans really pick her expression. She will also come with interchangeable sets of hands, a make up mirror, and cell phone accessories. She is highly articulated and the detailed capture her on screen likenesses. To make things even better Spider-Gwen will also come with a Spider-Ham figure you make the spider-verse circle complete.

A Spider-Gwen figure has been long overdue it is nice to get one even if it is based on her animated debut. The sculpt, design, and the details are nicely done and will make any fan happy. I do like the spray-painted design backdrop for the base as it adds a little extra flair to her design. This would be a great companion piece to the already announced Hot Toys Miles Morales figure. A price or release date has not been here just yet. I would expect between the usual Hot Toys price of 225-250. Pre-orders are not live just yet either but you will be able to find them located here when they go live.

"My name is Gwen Stacy. I was bitten by a radioactive spider. And for the last two years, I've been the one and only Spider-Woman." Gwen Stacy is a young woman from the New York City of an alternate universe where she was bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, and became her world's Spider-Woman, known as Spider-Gwen. Being pulled into the home universe of Miles Morales, Gwen joined several other Spider-People for an interdimensional team-up. Following the debut of 1/6th scale Miles Morale collectible figure inspired by the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie, Hot Toys proudly presents today the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Spider-Gwen coming from another dimension."

"Based on the appearance of Spider Gwen in the movie, the highly-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness of Gwen Stacy, a masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different expressions, a newly developed body, teal ballet shoes with white, black and pink web patterned suit in meticulous tailoring and great details, amazingly detailed accessories include a 1/6th scale collectible features Spider-Ham sticking out his hand, Spider-Gwen's mask, smart phone, mirror case, physics book, assorted web accessories, comic art inspired character backdrop, also a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses."