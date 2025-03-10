Posted in: Collectibles, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Spider-Man '77 Marvel Legends Arrives Exclusive to Walmart Con

Walmart Collector Con arrives this week with a new selection of exclusive collectibles including Spider-Man from the 70s

Article Summary Get nostalgic with Spider-Man 1977 figure, a tribute to the first live-action Spidey from Hasbro.

Exclusive release at Walmart Con 2025, pre-order begins 3/13 for $24.99, shipping in June.

Marvel Legends figure captures the 70s TV suit, complete with retro design and poseability.

Comes with 5 movie-inspired accessories, including web effects and alternate hands.

Before blockbuster superhero films dominated theaters, The Amazing Spider-Man (1977) brought the web-slinger to life in a made-for-TV movie starring Nicholas Hammond. This film served as a pilot for the Spider-Man television series, marking Spidey's first live-action adaptation. While it lacked iconic villains like the Green Goblin or Doctor Octopus, the movie would introduce a more grounded, crime-fighting Peter Parker. The special effects, especially for wall-crawling and web-swinging, were limited by the era's technology featuring a more practical element like rope webs. The TV series only lasted two seasons after the 1977 film, but it remains a nostalgic piece of Marvel history.

Hasbro is now stepping into the Spider-Verse as they bring Spider-Man 77' to life with a brand new Marvel Legends figure. Releasing as a Walmart Exclusive for the upcoming Walmart Con 2025 event, this weaseling is back in all its retro glory. Featuring his suit right from TV, Spidey is ready for action with a pair of hands into web effects. He will come in his own themed packaging and is set to go up for pre-order on 3/13 at 10 AM EST for $24.99 with a June 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man '77 Movie Figure, Only At Walmart

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's 1977 Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and web accessories for exciting display poses."

1977 SPIDER-MAN MOVIE INSPIRED: Collectible figure is inspired by Spider-Man's appearance in the 1977 Spider-Man movie. Makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with movie-inspired deco and 70s-inspired design in their collections

MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands and web accessories

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!