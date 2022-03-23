Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen Revoltech Reissue Arrives from Kaiyodo

This year is a great year to be a Spider-Man fan as 2022 kicks off the 60th Anniversary of the Amazing wall-crawler. A big anniversary like this means big collectibles, comics, and so much more heading our way. It looks like Kaiyodo is getting into the swing of things (pun intended) as they announce the reissue to two Spider-Man Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figures. Spider-Man No.004 and Spider-Gwen No.004 are making their glorious return allowing collectors to bypass those terrible China fakes. Both figures are loaded with accessories Fromm swappable hands, heads, and web effects to help save the day. Both reissues are priced at $84.99 with a. August 2022 release date, and pre-orders for both can be found here. Beat the fakes and get these popular web-slinging heroes while you can for retail before it is too late.

"Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man gets the Revoltech treatment! Spidey is about 6 inches tall and fully articulated, as befits any wall-crawling crime-fighter. He includes several interchangeable parts for multiple display options!"

6.25 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi line

Featuring Spider-Man as a highly articulated figure

Contents

Spider-Man figure

4 Pairs of interchangeable eyes

3 Pairs hands

5 Web shots

Clear magnetic clasp

"Spider-Gwen gets an Amazing Yamaguchi figure from Kaiyodo, and she looks fantastic! Look at how astonishingly posable she is, and check out the three interchangeable facial expressions (including an unmasked head part), multiple interchangeable hands, and webbing parts–she even comes with her cell phone! "

6.10 inches (15.50cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Highly articulated

Includes interchangeable facial expressions and hands

Cell phone and webbing part accessories also included

Contents

Spider-Gwen figure

3 Interchangeable facial expressions

7 Interchangeable hands

Webbing parts

Cell phone