Spider-Man Forgets His Pants Once Again with Hasbro's Marvel Legends 

The long-awaited sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is finally on its way this summer. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will take Miles Morales right Into the Spider-Verse, and an intense new adventure awaits. Some members of the Spiders-Gang are returning, including Peter B. Parker, and Hasbro is giving him a new Marvel Legends figure. This 6" figure features a half-suited Spidey as he is back in sweatpants once again and ready to take on the world once quip at a time.

This Spider-Man Legends will only come with a pair of secondary hands and is pretty bland overall. I am surprised Hasbro did not just give us an animated, fully costumed Spider-Man figure for this wave. I can understand wanting to do something different, but the animated sculpt would still be perfect for the set and would easily slide right off the shelves. The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Peter B. Parker figure is priced at $24.99 and will be on shelves very soon with an April 10 release date as well as an online release at most online retailers like here.

Peter B. Parker Returns to the Spider-Verse with Hasbro

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PETER B. PARKER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Peter B. Parker must decide between protecting his old pal Miles and siding with his more experienced comrades. This quality 6-inch scale Peter B. Parker figure features deco and design inspired by his appearance in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."