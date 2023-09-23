Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: green goblin, hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man: No Way Home Green Goblin Glides on Into Marvel Legends

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like new Spider-Man live-action figures

Norman is on sabbatical, honey, and the Green Goblin reigns supreme as Hasbro unleashes true madness! That is right, Hasbro has finally debuted some brand new Marvel Legends figures from Spider-Man: No Way Home. This delightful release gives fans a brand new deluxe figure that captures the chaotic fury of the live-action Green Goblin. The likeness of William DeFoe features her with an unmasked head sculpt as well as the Goblin mask. Hasbro has also faithfully captured his design from the final battle of the film with his modified armor and purple hood. This is one terrifying release and truly a work of art for Spider-Man fans, old and new. Some accessories will include a Pumpkin Bomb, goggles, and his infamous glider with a base. Bring home a piece of the multiverse with this impressive Marvel Legends Deluxe figure that is getting a $49.99 price tag. He is set for a Winter 2023 release, and pre-orders will be arriving in the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned. Check out all of the other Spider-Man Marvel Legends releases right here in the meantime.

The Green Goblin Wants Revenge with Deluxe Marvel Legends

"GREEN GOBLIN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: Winter 2023). One of Spider-Man's greatest foes, the Green Goblin returns with the original Goblin armor-glider and all-and a few lethal upgrades. Celebrate the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GREEN GOBLIN figure. This quality deluxe 6-inch scale Green Goblin figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home! Includes figure and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Goblin helmet and glider!"

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!