Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, spider-man

Spider-Man vs Villains Statue Series Continues with 1/10 Sandman

Iron Studios has just revealed their new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama Sandman

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals new 1/10 Art Scale Spider-Man vs Sandman statue with incredible detail and dynamic design

Sandman joins the popular Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama series alongside Doctor Octopus, Venom, and Lizard

Based on classic Marvel comics, Sandman features his signature green-striped outfit and menacing sand powers

Pre-orders available now for $29.99, with an October 2026 release date through the Iron Online Store

Iron Studios is back with a brand-new 1/10-scale addition to their growing Spider-Man vs. Villains Diorama collection. Sandman is now ready to crush a bug, with an impressive new 11.81" tall, and will join Doctor Octopus, Venom, and the Lizard for this series. Sandman first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #4 back in 1963, and was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko. The character's real name is Flint Marko, a small-time criminal who gained extraordinary powers after accidentally being exposed to radioactive sand during a failed nuclear experiment. This incident transformed his body into living sand, granting him abilities such as shape-shifting, super strength, size manipulation, and near-invulnerability.

Flint Marko is back and ready to put Spider-Man in his place with an impressive statue that showcases his signature green-and-black striped shirt and sand powers activated. A lot of detail was put into this statue, showing Marko's grainy depiction with his arms formed into two deadly weapons to take down the wallcrawler. Pre-orders for the Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama Sandman 1/10 statue are already live on the Iron Online Store for $29.99 with an October 2026 release date.

Sandman – Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama from Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!