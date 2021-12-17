Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout Comes to Life with LEGO

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends have easily been a hit, with most of the collectibles selling out for the holiday. Spidey, Miles, Ghost-Spider, and Ms. Marvel are ready for some new kid-friendly adventures. It looks like LEGO is starting to take notice of this series as they announce their new Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout set that comes in at 155 pieces and includes 5 mini-figures. Starter Bricks are included with this set giving mini builders a nice sturdy base to start with mini building kits set throughout the building process. From basketball hoops and video games to rocking out and driving around in the Ghost-Copter, the Webquarters Hangout has it all. Priced at only $49.99, pre-orders are set to arrive on January 1, 2022, right here, and be sure to check out the newest Spider adventures in theaters now with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"Even web slingers need to unwind! Help little builders aged 4 and up make the ultimate hangout HQ with the LEGO® Marvel Spidey And His Amazing Friends Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout (10784) construction toy. Kids can swoop in on the Ghost Copter and join the gang shooting hoops, skateboarding, gaming, dancing and making art. When Green Goblin crashes the party, Spider-Man can catch him in a web. This collectible building toy brings to life the fun camaraderie of the Disney+ TV show and will delight little Super Heroes who love LEGO Marvel gifts and minifigures."

"LEGO 4+ models come with Starter Bricks, which provide a sturdy base to start from. For kids who can't wait to play, each bag of bricks in this cool building toy contains a character and a model so there's no need to complete the whole build in one go. LEGO 4+ sets are a fun way for adults and kids to have fun together, while simple picture instructions mean anyone of any age can become a master builder in no time."

A star cast of Super Heroes – Comes with Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, and super villain Green Goblin minifigures, plus Trace-E, the Ghost Copter and a 2-in1 Goblin car

Spider-Man set for creative play – Kids can shoot hoops with Spider-Man, dance with Ghost-Spider, make art with Miles Morales, play video games with Ms. Marvel, or trap Goblin in a buildable web

Details bring the play to life – Creative accessories, such as a pumpkin trick, pizza, guitar, 2 webs with strings, brush paint, palette and ball spark hours of endless fun

Gift for creative kids aged 4 and up – Fun Super-Hero gift for kids who love the Disney+ TV show, Spidey and His Amazing Friends

A build to be proud of – The HQ measures over 8.5 in. (22 cm) high and 10 in. (25 cm) wide, making a colorful display that will impress friends who come round to join in the Super-Hero play