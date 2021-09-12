Spiral Goes After the X-Men as Iron Studios Newest Marvel Statue

Iron Studios has just revealed the Mojoverse is open with their newest set of X-Men Battle Diorama statues. Mojo has already joined the fight against the X-Men, and it looks like he is also bringing Spiral as a secret weapon. This six-armed sword fighter has come in contact with our favorite mutants before, and she is back to take them on once again. Spiral stands roughly 12" tall as she is placed in an action pose with swords in each one of her deadly hands. Her Marvel Comics design comes right to life and is a perfect new addition to Iron Studios growing Battle Diorama statue series. Spiral will teleport into your collection in Q4 2022 for $180, and payment plans are also offered, so take advantage if needed. Pre-orders are already live here, and be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Battle Diorama statues with Quicksilver, Beast, Magneto, Mojo, Havoc, and so much more.

"On top of a fallen fountain in the gardens of Mansion X, she moves gracefully, holding knives and swords in her six arms in complete coordination. Highly specialized in combat, she shows all her skills, with an athletic aptitude and mystical knowledge, as if in a dance, defeating any opponent. Straight from the Mojoverse, Iron Studios presents the interdimensional traveler "Spiral 1:10 Scale Statue – Art Scale BDS Series" in one more statue from the X-Men collection. This line composes a grandiose diorama of mutant heroes facing Magneto, Sentinel Robots, and a pantheon of enemies."

"Rita "Ricochet" Wayword, a professional stuntman in the past, is a temporal paradox. Attacked by a mutated version of herself from the future called Spiral, she was captured by Mojo, the lord of another dimension, ruled by the entertainment of its inhabitants. In this dimension, Rita underwent physical and mental changes, gaining six arms, some of which are robotic, and an intense enhancement of her mind, allowing her to see and travel through other dimensions and teleport through time. Besides these new abilities, she also acquired mystical knowledge, and under Mojo's command, traveled back in time and created the events that made her what she is today. With gestures or dance moves, Spiral can teleport herself and countless people across great distances."